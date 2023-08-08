Watch as Dormaahene shows off football skills in community match

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has displayed his hidden football talent after scoring in a community match.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agyeman Badu scored a beautiful volley after pulling off keep-ups



The match was the climax of a clean-up exercise held in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.



In a video shared on Facebook on August 4, 2023, the chief, who is known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a High Court judge, could be seen walking hurriedly to his car after the exercise, as members of the community were praising him.



Nana Agyeman Badu is also known to be a football fanatic. He is the life patron of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars and a huge fan of Accra Hearts of Oak.



