Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch as Dormaahene shows of football skills in community match

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II play videoThe Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has displayed his hidden football talent after scoring in a community match.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agyeman Badu scored a beautiful volley after pulling off keep-ups

The match was the climax of a clean-up exercise held in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.

In a video shared on Facebook on August 4, 2023, the chief, who is known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a High Court judge, could be seen walking hurriedly to his car after the exercise, as members of the community were praising him.

Nana Agyeman Badu is also known to be a football fanatic. He is the life patron of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars and a huge fan of Accra Hearts of Oak.

