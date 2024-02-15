Watch as Depay gifts Griezmann a diamond-encrusted ring for becoming Atleti's all-time top scorer

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Memphis Depay, has gifted his Atletico Madrid teammate, Antoine Greizmann a customised ring as a reward for becoming the club's all-time top scorer.



Depay gifted the French superstar a diamond-encrusted NBA-esque ring with the number 7 on it, representing Griezmann's favourite jersey number.



Depay had the ring made in NBA champions style due to Griezmann's love for American basketball.



"You deserve it. I know how much it means to you. This club, the fans, the city. Plus, I know how much you love the NBA!" Depay told the World Cup winner.



Antoine Griezmann became Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer in January 2024, when he scored his 174th goal in the club colours during a defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.



He surpassed club legend Luis Aragones who scored 173 goals for the Rojiblancos.



Depay and Griezmann played together for Barcelona, where they built their relationship before the latter joined Atletico Madrid.



Griezman later played a pivotal role in Depay joining Atletico Madrid in 2023.



