Watch as Daniel Amartey jams to Shatta Wale’s song

Sports News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey jammed to Shatta Wale’s song while cursing in his car as his nears his return to the field following his injury.



Amartey who has been sidelined with injury since August was seen in a video sighted by Ghanaweb jamming to Shatta Wale latest banger with Nigerian artiste Tekno titled ‘incoming’.



Daniel Amartey joined the Turkish giants in July 2023 after parting ways with Leicester City and has gone on to make only five appearances for the side in the 2023/23 Turkish Super Lig.



He missed Ghana’s AFCON qualifier decider against the Central African Republic in September as well as Ghana’s two friendlies against Mexico and the USA.



Watch the video below:





Blackstars & Besiktas defender @danamartey enjoying @shattawalegh Incoming looking all cool ???? pic.twitter.com/Jmtd2QFMAF — Sammy Baah Flex (@sambahflex) October 28, 2023

LSN/KPE