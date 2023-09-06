Watch as Black Stars winger Osman Bukari meets NDC footsoldier Appiah Stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international Osman Bukari could not hide his joy when he met with popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller and staunch supporter of former President of Ghana John Mahama, Appiah Stadium after the Black Stars' training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 5.



Following his blistering display for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, Bukari was named in Coach Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for Ghana’s final 2023 African Cup of Nation qualifier against the Central African Republic which is scheduled for Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Bukari expressed how elated he was to have met Frank Kwaku Appiah, known as Appiah Stadium, having watched his videos online, adding that he (Appiah Stadium) is one of the sons of John Mahama and that was why he is known as ‘Mahama Ba’.



Appiah Stadium in his response assured Osman Bukari of being an integral part of the team, adding that he loved his goal celebration when he scored one of Ghana’s goals against Portugal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Bukari, 24, has found the back of the net thrice and provided two assists in 5 games for Red Star Belgrade in the 2023/24 season.



Appiah Stadium has on many platforms declared his love and support for the National Democratic Party and John Mahama.





Watch the video below:







https://www.tiktok.com/@appiah.stadium/video/7275417245612854533?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc







