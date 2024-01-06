Watch as Black Stars players 'compete' in viral bottle flipping challenge

The Black Stars are enjoying a perfect blend of hard work and leisure if a video of their training camp shared by the official handle is anything to go by. A video posted on X captures some Black Stars competing in the viral bottle flip challenge after working out at the gym.



Joseph Paintsil, Gideon Mensah and Lawrence Ati Zigi were the three players who tried their hands at the game with each of them recording some success in their attempts.



The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since Monday, January 1, 2024, after public backlash forced them to alter their plans of camping in South Africa.



Coach Chris Hughton had the full complement of his team following the arrival of Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams on Friday, January 5, 2023.



The forward’s arrival was delayed by a slight illness which needed further tests but following successful treatment, he was passed fit to join Ghana for camping.



The Black Stars will begin the competition with a Group B fixture against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00 pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2023, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024, at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).



Before jetting off to Ivory Coast, the Black Stars will play Namibia in a friendly on Monday, January 8, 2024





???? A bit of bottle flipping after hitting the gym. ????????@josephpaintsil_ | @OsmanBukari9 | @MajeedAshimeru | @ZigiLawrence | @AliduSeidu15 pic.twitter.com/GxZXc5EPMD