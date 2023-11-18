Watch as Black Stars depart for Comoros game

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The senior national team, the Black Stars departed Ghana for Comoros on Saturday for their second Group I games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The four-time African champions opened their World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Black Stars after struggling in the first half to create and score goals, the team came out in the second half rejuvenated.



In the dying minute of the game, the Black Stars found the back of the net with Inaki Williams scoring the winner to kick off their qualification campaign with a win.



The goal means Inaki has scored his debut goal for the Black Stars after going 11 goals without scoring since his nationality switch in June ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



However, the team are expected to depart Ghana on Saturday morning for their second game on Tuesday.



The playing body will hold their mandatory training on Sunday and Monday at the Stade de Moroni before the game on Tuesday.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:OOGMT.



Ghana will hope to secure back-to-back wins in their first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



