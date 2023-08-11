Watch as Asante Kotoko foreign trio meet Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Kumasi Asante Kotoko trio of striker George Mfegue, midfielder Serge Eric Zeze and goalkeeper Moise Pouaty arrived in Ghana on Thursday, August 10 to join their teammates to prepare for the 2023/24Ghana Premier League season.



The two Cameroonians and Ivorian arrived after spending the off-season with their families in their respective countries following their debut campaign for the Porcupine Warriors in the 2022/23 season.



In a video spotted GhanaWeb, the trio shook hands with Ogum and exchanged pleasantries.



Cameroonian Mfegue joined Kotoko from Avion FC after signing a three-year contract. The 24-year-old striker has scored 11 goals for the Porcupine Warriors since he joined them in October 2021. His contract is expected to end in June 2024.



Mfegue’s fellow countryman Moise Pouaty also joined Kotoko from Cameroonian side Colombe Sport on August 10, 2022, and his contract will end on June 30, 2024.



On the other hand, Ivorian midfielder Serge Eric Zeze was without a club when Kotoko signed him on August 15, 2022.



The players are expected to join their teammates at Beposo for pre-season as the newly-unveiled coach Prosper Narteh Ogum sharpens the team ahead of the impending season.



Asante Kotoko will open their 2023/24 season with a home fixture against returnees Hearts of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.







Watch the video below:







???? pic.twitter.com/wAbIT70z8E — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 10, 2023

