Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch as Asamoah Gyan shares goal-scoring techniques with young players

Asamoah Gyan and the young footballers Asamoah Gyan and the young footballers

Former Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan is not only enjoying his retirement but has decided to feed the young generation the vast experience gained through his career.

The former Black Skipper after 20 years of playing in seven different countries officially announced his retirement from active football on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

However, in a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward was seen guiding young footballers through football drills including, control and composure, when and how to shoot, among others.

In the video, the young footballers showed seriousness, and zeal as they listened and obliged to the instructions from the football legend.

Asamoah Gyan began his professional career in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in Ghana. He then went on to play for clubs in France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 106 appearances. He helped Ghana reach the round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.



Watch the video below:








LSN/KPE

