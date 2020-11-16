Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Watch as Asamoah Gyan leads Legon Cities in jama before Berekum Chelsea match

Gyan and jama, two words which do not only sound similar but also connect quite strongly.



Asamoah Gyan loves music and it is not surprising that whichever clubs he plays for, his innate love for music becomes part of the story.



A ‘part-time’ musician with quite a good number of hit songs to his credit, it is hard to imagine Gyan in a team without jama.



Even in the 2019 AFCON where circumstances leading to the tournament made him a ‘less valuable’ member of the team, Gyan still held onto his jama position.



It is, therefore, not unusual that at Legon Cities where he recently moved to, Gyan has assumed the role of jama leader.



On Saturday, Legon Cities played their first match of the 2020/2021 season against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Lack of match fitness ruled Gyan out of the game but his presence was not missed.



Ahead of the game, the former Black Stars captain led his teammates in a jama session on the team’s bus on their way to the stadium.



Gyan was having fun in a video shared by the club and his Black Stars teammate Fatau Dauda who is the skipper of the side was also seen having a great time, perhaps reminiscing their days in the Black Stars.



On the field, Gyan acted more like an assistant coach, issuing instructions and motivating his teammates.



Though the game ended in a 1-1 draw, Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevi? will have a lot of positives to pick from it.



Gyan meanwhile is expected to be fit for their second match against Medeama in Tarkwa.





