Watch as Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah and King Promise jam at Wizkid’s Concert

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah was spotted in a video having a good time with Ghanaian afrobeat musician King Promise during Wizkid’s performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, Jul 29, 2023.



In the video spotted by Ghanaweb, Nketiah was seen together with King Promise dancing to ‘Fever’ one of Wizkid’s tunes which caught the attention of others at the event.



King Promise, known in real life as Gregory Bortey, also performed at the concert, which was hosted by Nigeria and Afrobeat legend, Wizkid.



Eddie Nketiah returned from a pre-season tour in the US and is expected to play a part in Mikel Arteta’s team when they face French side Monaco in the final of the Emirates Cup on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Emirates Stadium.



The English-born Ghanaian featured in 30 games and scored four goals for Arsenal in the 2022/23 English Premier League.



Nketiah is expected to return to training this week as the Gunners prepare ahead of their Community Shield game against English champions, Manchester City.



The 24-year-old has been linked with moves away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but the England youth international is believed to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans.







.@IamKingPromise and Arsenal Footballer, Eddie Nketiah having a good time at Wizkid’s show in London ????????#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/0YA0HYep9w — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) July 31, 2023

