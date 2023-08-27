Watch as Arsenal fans, pundits 'roast' Mikel Arteta for wasting Thomas Partey at right-back

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta is being smashed by hundreds of Arsenal fans and football pundits for his recent tactics and playing style in their first three games of the 2023/24 season.



The Gunners drew 2-2 with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 2023 with a lot of concerns about the new system Mikel Arteta has deployed to the team (3-5-2).



In this setup, Ghanaian international Thomas Partey who plays as a defensive midfielder has now been drafted to right-back.



Thomas Partey started the season forming a sold midfield trio with skipper Martin Odgaard and record signing Declan Rice, earning the praise of many.



However, with no prior practice in pre-season, the usual 4-3-3 has now been converted to a 3-5-2 which many have questioned if it will be successful in grinding results as expected.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, former English forward and Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor questioned why Mikel Arteta has chosen to play Partey at right back and not switch to the normal 4-3-3 so the team will be balanced.



He added that Partey brings more fluidity and balance to the team and that is what the team lacks now.



ESPN’s football pundit Shaka Hislop has also added his voice saying he has no idea what Arteta is up to and that this is not the time to experiment with the team.



Most fans took to social media to lambast Arteta, asking that he drop Kai Havertz to the bench, return Eddie Nketiah as a starter, and switch to his normal 4-3-3 style so Partey can move back to midfield.





Check the tweets below:





???? “It’s pathetic. I’m actually furious!”



???? “Partey is wasted at right back. It makes no sense. Why would you try this??”



This Arsenal fan is fuming with Mikel Arteta for his tactical tinkering pic.twitter.com/02Pk1FtWbJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 26, 2023

???? “Why is Arteta trying to do this experiment with Arsenal?”



???? “Why are you playing Havertz? Why is Partey at RB? Arsenal fans will agree.”



Gabby Agbonlahor rants on Mikel Arteta’s tactical experiments at a Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vgZTloKO11 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 26, 2023

