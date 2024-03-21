Watch as Agyemang-Badu joins members of East Legon Executive club to celebrate one-year anniversary

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The youth wing of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club celebrated their first anniversary on March 17, 2024.



In a video that has emerged online, former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu was spotted among the wealthy young men who were clad in all-white outfits.



According to reports, the group, as part of their celebrations made a donation of GH₵10,000 to the Agape Children’s Home.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is said to have joined the group in August 2023 when he was spotted partaking in their activities for the first time.



The East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club is the youth version of the main one which has former Ghana international, Sammy Kuffuor as a leading member.



It is believed that Ghanaian legends, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan are also members of the group.





????ICYMI????????????????‍????: I am told there's another wing for their wives and side chicks too, yet to confirm that. But in the meantime, just in case you didn't know, here is the East Legon Young Executive Men's Fitness Club which celebrated its first anniversary as a group this month and… https://t.co/8v6ylGHekh pic.twitter.com/84jCxAdYfC — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) March 17, 2024

