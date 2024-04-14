Watch as 66-year-old Azumah Nelson shows off his sharpness with a speedbag at a gym

Sports News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Ghanaian boxing icon Azumah Nelson has been in the news recently following his disclosure of the interesting reason behind his son, Dalvin Azumah’s decision to retire from the sport.



Azumah Nelson, in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, remarked lightly that his son gave up his boxing dreams because he could not live up to the sacrifices that come with being a professional boxer.



“He realised that boxing is not for ‘Dada ba’ people. It’s a sport for hustlers and people from not-too-good backgrounds,” the former WBC featherweight champion told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“I’m not worried that he quit the sport because I wasn’t the one receiving the blows. He was the one receiving it and realized he could not take the blows. “I introduced him to boxing at a young age and he grew up with it but he later realized he couldn’t do it again. It’s a difficult sport that requires dedication and determination. You wake up at 4am to go jogging and then hit the gym a few hours later.”



Amid conversations about the revelation by the boxing Hall of Famer, a video has surfaced that shows that the legendary boxer is still growing strong at sixty-six.



The video, shared by Graphic Sports via their social media handle, captures Azumah Nelson, working out at a gym and using a speedbag to test his sharpness.



Azumah Nelson dominated boxing in the 1980s and 1990s, winning WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.



In 47 bouts fought during his career, Azumah won 39, lost six and drew two.





Form is temporary... Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson takes on the speed bag at 66. pic.twitter.com/ydNbAoSfmb — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) April 13, 2024

