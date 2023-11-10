Watch arrival of Chief Imam, A Plus, Tony Baffoe others at Agyemang-Badu's marriage ceremony

Sports News of Friday, 10 November 2023

If pictures and videos circulating on various social media platforms are anything to go by, then the traditional wedding ceremony of former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu brought together the crème de la crème of the Accra society.



From revered religious leaders to current and retired footballers to business moguls, the ceremony held at Spintex in Accra on Thursday, November 9, 2023 was attended by the elites in Accra.



Agyemang-Badu being a member of the youth division of the famous East Legon Executive Fitness Club meant that some of the budding business and investment brains in the country were going to represent at his ceremony.



His deep connections with the Muslim community in the country was manifested by the presence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at the ceremony.



From the sporting fraternity were his teammates Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, Tony Baffoe, Augustine Arhinful, among others.



The entertainment side was represented by A Plus, Prince David Osei, Piesie Esther and a host of others who made their presence felt at the ceremony.



Piesie Esther serenaded Agyemang-Badu with his trending ‘Mo’ song and got the footballer emotional as the song spoke to his story.



Agyemang Badu got engaged to Regitta Affua Arthur who happens to be a former banker and entrepreneur, according to reports.



The traditional wedding was held at a discreet location inside Spintex in Accra and was attended by family and friends.



Agyemang-Badu is a celebrated Ghanaian football who participated in a number of AFCON tournaments and is fondly remembered for scoring the goal that made Ghana the first and so far only African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.





