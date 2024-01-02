Watch arrival of Black Stars in Kumasi for 2023 AFCON preparations

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Kumasi to commence preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Ivory Coast.



The team had initially planned on camping in South Africa but the Ghana Football Association altered their pre-tournament plans following public backlash.



The Black Stars will camp in Kumasi and engage in various training routines before they fly out to Ivory Coast where the tournament will be staged.



A video published by the GFA captures the arrival of the team in Kumasi to begin preparations.



Head coach, Chris Hughton as well as his assistants and some members of the management committee have arrived.



As part of the preparations for the tournament, the Black Stars will engage Namibia in a friendly match to test their readiness for the tournament.



Coach Chris Hughton on Monday, January 1, 2024 announced a 27-man squad for the tournament which kicks off on January 11.



The squad had usual faces like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, and Daniel Amartey among others.



The notable absentees in the list include Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The squad also has three local players with Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey and Medeama duo, Hamid Abdul Fatawu and Jonathan Sowah making the cut.



Check the full list below



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders



Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah



Strikers



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah



Ghana have been drawn in Group B to play Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique at the tournament.





Black Stars arrive in Kumasi to begin camping for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/nM4tazXflR — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) January 2, 2024

