Watch arrival of Arsenal Fan TV crew in Ghana

Robbie ‘Don’ Lyle and his AFTV crew were given a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport when they touched down in Ghana DATE



Don Lyle arrived in the country in the country of co-host, Cecil Jee Thomas and two members of his production crew.



The team were given a memorable welcome as they were met by members of the Arsenal Supporters Club Ghana and the leadership of the Ghana Tourism Authority [GTA].



Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, Robbie Don Lyle and Cecil showcased their infectious energy by joining traditional Adowa dance crew, captivating the attention of fans and onlookers alike.



The GTA presented bouquets to the crew on arrival to officially welcome them to the country. In return, Robbie Don Lyle expressed gratitude and reciprocated the gesture by presenting an Arsenal souvenir.



Reflecting on the overwhelming welcome, Robbie Don Lyle said, “This is unbelievable and incredible I wasn’t expecting this welcome. One of the things we’ve been trying to do is go around the world and meet fans of Arsenal, so we had to come to Ghana and of course, Thomas Partey is from Ghana. We are a bit overwhelmed.”



As part of their itinerary in Ghana, AFTV will host a viewing party with fans at the Legon Mall on Sunday, February 11th at 12:00 PM.



The event will feature live viewing of the Arsenal vs West Ham match, followed by Aston Villa’s clash against Man Utd, ending with the highly anticipated AFCON final at 8:00 PM.



AFTV was established 12 years ago as a channel that provides post-match interviews for Arsenal supporters.



