Watch all the skills and goals of Ernest Nuamah as he nears Olympique Lyonnais switch

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the transfer window set to shut on Friday, September,1, one Ghanaian international who could make a move is 19-year-old attacker Ernest Nuamah.



The FC Nordsjaelland talisman is to be readying himself to travel to France in the coming days according to join Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais in an agreed loan deal.



The 19-year-old Ghana international is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, having already scored 20 goals in 49 games played with the Superligaen side.



The teenager capped off an impressive 2022-23 season with three individual awards, which are Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (voted by coaches), and Player of the Season (voted by players).



This season, he has found the back of the net four times in five games.



Nuamah was also linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain and Dutch powerhouse Ajax, but now it appears that Olympique Lyonnais have stolen a march on the remaining clubs in the race to sign Nuamah.



Nuamah made his senior debut in June when he came on as a substitute in Ghana's game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Antananarivo.



He was also part of the Ghana team at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored one goal in three games.



GhanaWeb chanced on highlights of his amazing skills and goals scored by the former Right to Dream product.



Watch the video below:







???? This is what Lyon fans should expect from Ghana prodigy Ernest Nuamah @ErnestNuamah6 ???????? who will sign for the @Ligue1_ENG club in the coming hours.pic.twitter.com/7jhnwkZZm6 — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) August 20, 2023

LSN/KPE