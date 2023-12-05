Watch all the six goals Kudus Mohammed has scored for West Ham United

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player, Kudus Mohammed, has been on sublime form for his new club West Ham United since joining in August.



The Ghanaian has seemly become the Hammers' marksman with his consistent goal-scoring and impact in games.



The former Ajax man has scored six goals so far for the Hammers and is quickly becoming the fans' favourite.



Kudus, who has currently scored in every competition he has played in, opened his account on his European debut when he scored two goals in West Ham's win over TSC Backa.



In the Premier League, he scored his debut goal against Newcastle United in a two-all draw and has gone on to score two more, taking his tally to three.



He has also scored one goal in the English League Cup, which came in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the round 16 stage.



Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham United for a £38 million transfer fee, signing a three-year deal.



Watch Kudus Mohammed's goals for West Ham United via the video below











EE/OGB