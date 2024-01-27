Watch all six goals Black Stars conceded at AFCON 2023

Sports News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Ghana delivered a dismal performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars crashed out of the 2023 edition at the group stage after getting two points out of a possible nine in a group that had Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



Chris Hughton's side conceded six times, twice in each game and scored five.



They finished third in the group that was topped by Cape Verde, followed by Egypt with six and four points respectively.



In the last Black Stars game at the tournament, while needing a win to qualify out of their group, the team gave away a two-goal lead to Mozambique.



Their results were as follows:



Ghana 1 - 2 Cape Verde



Ghana 2 - 2 Egypt



Ghana 2 - 2 Mozambique



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has come under fire for seeking to proceed

With the search for a new coach after firing Chris Hughton after the AFCON elimination.



Watch a compilation of the conceded goals below:





All six goals the ????????Black Stars have conceded at this year's AFCON.



We are that bad!!pic.twitter.com/TBCSNcWIpN — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 23, 2024

