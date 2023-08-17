Watch all goals of Asante Kotoko’s new signing Kalo Ouattara

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko’s new signing Kalo Ouattara will give fans of Asante Kotoko a reason to smile again and lift up their hopes of winning silverware in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Ouattara joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from the Berekum Chelsea together with Henry Ansu, Nanabayin Amoah, and Samuel Asamoah all joining on a three-year deal.



Distinguished as a forward and sometimes deployed on the flanks, Kalo Ouattara played an integral role for Berekum Chelsea when he replaced the departed Afriyie Merzack, exhibiting his prowess with an impressive tally of 4 goals in 23 games.



With an eye for goal and his dazzling set pieces, much will be expected from the youngster who has started pre-season with the Porcupine Warriors.



GhanaWeb chanced on all the goals scored by Kalo Ouattara in his debut season.







