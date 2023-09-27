Watch all five goals of Black Queens in their emphatic win over Rwanda in WAFCON Qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

The Black Queens of Ghana continue their stunning run in the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers, thumping Rwanda 5-0 in the second leg of the penultimate qualifying round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26.



Alice Kusi bagged a hattrick as Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye added one each to secure the comprehensive victory.



The Queens did the majority of the demolishing in the first half as Alice Kusi's hattrick and Evelyn Badu's sublime finish gave Ghana a 4-0 lead in the first half.



Unlike the first period, the second half did not see many goals. Stella Nyamkye scored the only goal of the half with a cracking strike from distance to put the icing on the cake.



The 5-0 victory earned Ghana a 12-0 aggregate win, securing a place in the final qualifying round as they gear up to face Namibia.



The winner of the tie will secure a place at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.





