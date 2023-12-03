Watch all 25 goals Micheal Essien scored for Chelsea as he turns 41

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, has turned 41 years old today, December 3, 2023.



The Chelsea legend is rated as one of the best box-to-box midfielders to ever play in the Premier League.



Essien had an illustrious career filled with many unforgettable goals scored for Ghana and in his club career while winning 13 titles along the line.



The adored midfielder scored 25 goals in his Chelsea career, the most he scored among the 8 different clubs he played.



The majority of Essien's success was achieved while he was at Chelsea, the club he played for 10 years. His longest spell at a club.



At Chelsea, he won four FA Cups, two Premier League titles, one League Cup, one Community Shield, and the Champions League.



In total, Essien won 13 titles in his career. He won four trophies at Olympique Lyon- two French Super Cups and two Ligue 1 titles before joining Chelsea in 2004.





