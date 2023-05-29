Watch Yaw Yeboah's audacious goal in Columbus Crew's defeat to Nashville

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah scored an incredible goal for Columbus Crew in their away defeat to Nashville.



Yeboah opened the scoring for Crew with a magnificent strike from outside the box to the top corner inside one minute into the match.



Crew could not build on the goal as the home side came from behind to win 3-1 at GEODIS Park on May 29, 2023.



Fafa Picault pulled parity for Nashville in the second half to set the tone for the comeback. Teal Bunbury put them in front for the first time in the game in the 80th minute before Hanry Mukhtar wrapped the win during stoppage time.



Yaw Yeboah, who lasted the whole minutes of the game, has now taken his tally to two in the season in 12 games.



The win send Nashville to second on the table in the Eastern Conference while Columbus Crew drop to 10th with 18 points after 14 games.





Watch Yaw Yeboah's goal against Nashville below







