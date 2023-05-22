Watch Vinicius burst into tears after being subjected to racist abuse

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid star, Vinicius de Oliveira Junior was left in tears after being subjected to racist slurs during Madrid's 1-0 loss to Valencia on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Mestalla Stadium.



The Brazilian, inside stoppage time, pointed to a fan who allegedly abused him and seemed to have had a word war with the unidentified fan before the Valencia players got involved. The other players' involvement turned the situation into an altercation between the players, as Vinicius was shown a red card in the process.



Valencia captain Jose Gaya tried to console him, but the 22-year-old broke down in tears as the fans allegedly chanted "Vinícius, die."



After the game, Vinicius took to social media to vent his resentment at Sapinish Football for turning a blind eye to similar abuse he has received throughout the season.



"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "The competition thinks it's normal, the [Spanish Football] Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.



"I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists.



"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.



"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."



Vinicius has received support from his colleague footballers, former players, and some National Basketball Association(NBA) who has condemned the act.





???? The moment Vinicius Jr pointed out a group of supporters in the crowd who were racial abusing him to the referee.



No action was taken. ❌



???????????????????????? deserves this. ???? pic.twitter.com/PqGUS2Og6Z — PurelyFootball ℗ (@PurelyFootball) May 21, 2023

