Watch Victor Osimhen's goal for Napoli in 4-1 win over Udinese

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was on the scoresheet for Napoli as they thumped Udinese at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



Napoli eased past Udinese to get back to winning ways, beating the visitors 4-1. Osimhen scored the second goal of the night in the first half.



The 24-year-old has been in the news recently after the club's TiTok account mocked him for missing a penalty in their goalless stalemate against Bologna during the weekend.



In the game against Udinese, Osimhen stepped away from a penalty that was converted by Piotr Zielinski to put Napoli ahead in the match.



The 2022/2023 season's top scorer put his name on the scoresheet inside the 39th minute with a brilliant finish inside the box after receiving a pass from Matteo Politano.



He lasted 63 minutes in the game and was replaced by Giovanni Simeone who scored Napoli's fourth goal.



Victor Osimhen has now scored four goals in six Serie A games, sitting just a goal behind leading top scorer Lautaro Martinez.





