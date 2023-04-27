Watch Thomas Partey's altercation with Jack Grealish in Arsenal's 4-1 defeat against Man City

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was a pale shadow of himself in Arsenal's humiliating defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.



Arsenal suffered another huge setback in their Premier League title challenge following the 4-1 defeat to the defending champions at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.



Thomas Partey was tipped before the game as one of the players who could make a difference at the Etihad for the Gunners but the Ghanaian was outplayed by Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan in the middle.



He allowed De Bruyne to run free for the opening goal without challenging him and gave away the freekick which led to Manchester City's second goal in the 45th minute.



It was a frustrating night for the Ghanaian as he easily reacted to the provocations of the Manchester City players who were very physical in the game.



Partey was earlier separated by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson from a possible physical encounter with Kyle Walker before getting into another fight with Jack Grealish after a tackle.



Thomas Partey was rated 3 by Goal.com which was the lowest for any player who started the game at the Etihad Stadium.



Watch Partey's altercation in the video below:







JE/KPE