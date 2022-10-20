Watch Thomas Partey play tricks on Brazil's Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal training

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With 12 wins from their first thirteen games of the 2022/2023 season, morale and confidence are high in the camp of Arsenal.



Their 1-0 hard-fought victory over Leeds on Sunday has further boosted their spirits and the Gunners are flying high.



On their training ground, Arsenal players are mostly seen having fun, goofing about, and sharing jokes.



As they prepare for their Europa League fixture against PSG Eindhoven on Thursday, October 20, 2022, training videos have captured Ghana’s stalwart Thomas Partey goofing about with Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.



Partey first played a trick on Jesus when they were making their way to the training ground. The Brazilian wanted to chase after the Ghanaian but was held back by an English player of Nigerian descent, Bukayo Saka.



Later in the training ground, Gabriel Jesus confronted Partey in a very light and jovial manner as the two had fun.



The two players could be in action later today when they host PSV at the Emirates Stadium in an outstanding fixture of the UEFA Europa League.



With nine points from their opening three games, Arsenal have qualified to the knockout phase of Europe’s second-tier competition.



Coach Mikel Arteta is however determined to finish top of the group and a win today could guarantee Arsenal a top-place finish in their group.



