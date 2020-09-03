Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Watch Thomas Partey 2019/20 La Liga goals for Atletico Madrid

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Teye Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey had a good campaign with Atletico Madrid in the La Liga for the 2019/20 season.



The 27-year-old was a key figure in Diego Simone's side helping the club to a third-place spot in the La Liga last season.



Partey with a series of good performances throughout the season popped up on the radar of most European clubs.



He has been strongly linked to Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window as the English side must trigger his 50 million euros release clause.



Atletico Madrid are unwilling to release the Ghanaian International and are holding talks to extend his contract.



The Black Stars midfielder made 35 appearances in the season for Atletico Madrid and scored three goals.





