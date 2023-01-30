Watch Tariq Lamptey’s stunning assist in Brighton’s 2-1 win over Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian right-back Tariq Lamptey provided a stunning assist in Brighton and Hove Albion’s win over Liverpool in the English FA Cup.



The young defender was one of the best players on the field who helped the Seagulls come from behind to win the match 2-1 at the East Sussex stadium.



Liverpool scored the first goal in the game through Harvey Elliot in the 30th minute after being set up by Mohammed Salah.



Nine minutes later, Tariq Lamptey found a well-set-up rebound from a corner kick and hit a shot at goal which luckily deflected off Lewis Dunk into the back of the net to restore parity before half-time.



Kaoru Mitoma scored what was one of the best goal’s in the fourth round of the FA Cup when he scored a beautiful goal in the second half to give Brighton the winner.



Lamptey played 89 minutes of action before he was substituted in the match.



Watch highlights of Tariq Lamptey’s assist below







JNA