Watch Sulley Muntari weep as he talks about his deceased mother Hajia Kande

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari could not hold back his tears when talking about his deceased mother.



Muntari made efforts to hide his tears during an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah but his eyes were teary. He had to lift his head up and glance his left hand over his face to prevent it from falling, while he talked about how important his mum was to his life.



Speaking in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah, Muntari said he is yet to accept that his mother, Hajia Kande is no more.



"I haven't accepted it yet. I don't think I will. She took a huge part of me. So she was my everything, she is my everything. And now she's given me the strength to look after my siblings, which I wasn't ready for it but it's part of the World."



According to Muntari, his mother made his dream of becoming a footballer a reality, because she was the only one who supported him.



"My mum supported me. Even with the last money she had on her, she used it to buy shoes for me. My mum did support me. I think she saw it or something like that. She knew that is what I wanted. Within that period she was the only one who helped me, not that I had grudges against my dad. My dad went for like 10 years but when he came back, it was like he never left. He and I had an amazing relationship, but with my mum, it's just a different world, she was my everything."



Haji Kande passed away in on May 30, 2021, after battling a short illness.



Muntari rose to prominence, playing for top clubs across Europe. He played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, Portsmouth, and a host of others.



He won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA Clubs World Cup, Serie A, English FA Cup, and a slew of other prestigious awards.



For the Black Stars, Muntari was a member of the Ghana squad that qualified the country for the World Cup for the first time. He filled Ghanaians with a lot of memories, scoring 20 goals in 84 appearances in a 12-year international career.





