Watch Sulley Muntari train children on how to shoot and score incredible goals

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars and UEFA Champions League winner, Sulley Ali Muntari has taken it upon himself to nurture and train the next generation of players on how to shot and score incredible goals.



Muntari who is known for scoring stupendous goals during his active days as a player was spotted training young players on how to improve on goal-scoring abilities.



The children who were about ten in number were seen going through various drills and training under the guidance of the former Inter player.



Muntari from a closer perspective looked passionate about coaching the young players. The ex-player offered invaluable assistance and encouragement to the budding footballers.



Whenever their shots veer off course, he provides constructive feedback and patiently guides them to improve their technique.



The former Hearts of Oak celebrates and applauds the players each time they manage to find the back of the net.



A notable piece of advice Muntari offered to the upcoming players is to always keep their eyes on the ball and aim at their target.



As part of improving their goal-scoring technique, the former AC Milan will often throw the ball in the air with the aim of getting the players to hit a stunning strike at goal.



This happens to be a niche that Muntari has couched for himself by scoring goals from long-range and volleys.



Watch video below