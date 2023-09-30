Watch Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, Saddick Adams, others train at new Kwadwo Asamoah Park

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Former Black Stars duo, Kwadwo Asamoah and Sulley Muntari, together with some friends were spotted playing a training match at Kwadwo Asamoah Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



The former Black Stars players aim to keep their fitness despite retiring from football professionally.



Together with Muntari and Asamoah, former Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea winger, Jonah Attuquaye, Ace Sports Journalist Saddick Adams, and Dan Kwaku Yeboah all featured in the match.



The mini-stadium is owned by Ghanaian football star Kwadwo Asamoah, who invested in the project as part of contributing his quota to the development of football in Ghana.



The venue which is located in Accra, will serve as the home venue for his academy known as SMAC.



He teamed up with renowned football agent Oliver Arthur to construct a mini-stadium and develop players in Ghana.



