Watch Semenyo's brace in Bournemouth's sensational 4-3 win over Luton

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo's second-half double contributed to a sensational comeback win for AFC Bournemouth against Luton Town in an English Premier League fixture.



The March 13, 2024, game at the Vitality Stadium produced seven goals in total.



Luton scored their three goals in the first half while Bournemouth mounted a big fightback with four goals in the second half to take the full points.



Semenyo's contribution of two goals, the third and winning goals in the 63rd and 84th minutes, have earned him lots of praise on social media from the league organizers, international media and football fans alike.



His first was a solo run into the Luton area before he unleashed a thumping shot that found the back of the net.



In the case of the winner, Semenyo started from the centre line before running into space to receive a return pass that saw him hit home a winner before wheeling away in ecstatic celebration.



