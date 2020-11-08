Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Samuel Owusu's winner for Al-Ahli against Al-Ain in Saudi Arabia

play videoSamuel Owusu netted the winner for his side on Saturday

Ghana superstar Samuel Owusu stole the show in Al-Ahli's win over giants Al-Ain in a thrilling encounter at the King Suad Sports City Stadium on Saturday.



The pacey and tricky forward magically produced the winner in a highly entertaining game with just 25 minutes left.



Omar Al Somah netted two quick goals in the space of twenty minutes to put Al Ahli in the lead, but the home side pulled one back from the spot to halve the deficit in the 25th minute.



Somah completed his hat-trick with seven minutes left to end the first half but Al-Ain produced a strong comeback to claw back before the break. Hassan Al Harbi and Amadou Moutari scored in the 44th and 45th minute respectively to level the score.



But the second half was an all Samuel Owusu show, creating several chances but his effort in the 66th minute was too hot to handle by Al-Ain goalkeeper.



Owusu who joined Al Ahli in the summer transfer window has conveniently settled in netting his second goal for the club.





