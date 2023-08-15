Watch Sadio Mane's first goal in Saudi league

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: goal.com

Sadio Mane made a dream Saudi Pro League start, netting after just four minutes against Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.



WHAT HAPPENED? It was classic Mane as he burst upfield before losing and regaining possession, then finishing off a right-wing cross with a shot from close range to put Al-Nassr 1-0 up.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a superb start for one ex-Liverpool man but quite the opposite for two Kop favourites in Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard and midfielder Jordan Henderson who looked on in despair as a familiar face put them behind.



WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al Nassr led 1-0 at the break.



