Watch Raphael Dwamena's first league goal for Vejle Boldklub in Denmark

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena scored his first competitive goal for Danish side Vejle Boldklub in their Super Liga defeat to AGF on Monday night.
The on-loan Levante forward was given a starting role and he announced his presence in the league after netting his side's first in the 4-2 defeat to AGF.
Patrick Mortensen and Frederik Tingager scored two quick goals for the host in the space of 20 first-half minutes.
AGF were too strong and added a third in the 58th minute, when Jon Dagur netted with a brilliant strike.
Raphael Dwamena began a mini redemption process for the visitors after pulling one back with 20 minutes left.
Juhani Ojala then added a second to make it 3-2 with six minutes left.
But AGF regain their two-goal lead after Benjamin Hvidt scored in injury time.
Dwamena is on a season long loan from Spanish La Liga side Levante.
Watch video below:
Glory???? pic.twitter.com/ru1oioCKo5— Raphael Dwamena (@dwamena_raphael) September 15, 2020
