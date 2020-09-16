You are here: HomeSports2020 09 16Article 1060777

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Raphael Dwamena's first league goal for Vejle Boldklub in Denmark

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena


Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena scored his first competitive goal for Danish side Vejle Boldklub in their Super Liga defeat to AGF on Monday night.
 
The on-loan Levante forward was given a starting role and he announced his presence in the league after netting his side's first in the 4-2 defeat to AGF.

Patrick Mortensen and Frederik Tingager scored two quick goals for the host in the space of 20 first-half minutes.

AGF were too strong and added a third in the 58th minute, when Jon Dagur netted with a brilliant strike.

Raphael Dwamena began a mini redemption process for the visitors after pulling one back with 20 minutes left.

Juhani Ojala then added a second to make it 3-2 with six minutes left.

But AGF regain their two-goal lead after Benjamin Hvidt scored in injury time.

Dwamena is on a season long loan from Spanish La Liga side Levante.

Watch video below:
 

