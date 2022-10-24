Sports News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored for Hamburger SV in their 3-2 defeat to FC Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga 2.



The 21-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as his side suffered a disappointing loss at the Volkspark stadion Sunday afternoon.



FC Magdeburg opened the scoring after just 11 minutes into the game through Mohamed El Hankouri, ending the first half with a one goal advantage.



After the break, Baris Atik scored to double his side lead in the 51st minute mark before Ranford Yeboah pulled one back to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute.



FC Magdeburg proved to be the stronger side as Julian Rieckmann added the side third goal to make it 3-1.



Hamburg forward Tom Sanne scored his side second in the dying embers of the game to make it 3-2 at the end of the game.



Ransford Yeboah has been in a rich vein of form for Hamburger SV this season, scoring six goals in 13 appearances so far.



He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.



Watch Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer's goal for Hamburger SV against FC Magdeburg below in Bundesliga 2



