Watch Prince Owusu's stunning acrobatic goal for Toronto FC

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu scored a stunning acrobatic goal for Toronto FC in their 1-0 win over New England Revolution.



A defensive lapse paved the way for Prince Owusu's moment of brilliance. A sloppy clearance from Ryan Spaulding landed perfectly for Marshall-Rutty, who set up Prince Owusu for a sensational acrobatic backheel goal.



Although Toronto FC secured the lead, they missed an opportunity to further double their lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.



Prince Owusu's match-winning goal was his fourth of the season after netting twice against Charlotte FC.



Watch Prince Owusu's goal below.







JNA/BB