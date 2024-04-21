You are here: HomeSports2024 04 21Article 1927058

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Prince Owusu's stunning acrobatic goal for Toronto FC

Prince Owusu Prince Owusu

Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu scored a stunning acrobatic goal for Toronto FC in their 1-0 win over New England Revolution.

A defensive lapse paved the way for Prince Owusu's moment of brilliance. A sloppy clearance from Ryan Spaulding landed perfectly for Marshall-Rutty, who set up Prince Owusu for a sensational acrobatic backheel goal.

Although Toronto FC secured the lead, they missed an opportunity to further double their lead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Prince Owusu's match-winning goal was his fourth of the season after netting twice against Charlotte FC.

Watch Prince Owusu's goal below.



