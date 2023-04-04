Watch Partey mock Man United's recent loss during lunch with Nana Aba

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has taken a dig at Manchester United's recent Premier League loss, dedicating a lunch date out to celebrating the loss.



Partey was captured in a video with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah in the retaurant in the United Kingdom.



All attempts by Nana Aba to have Partey say something to the camera is met with jests by the Black Stars deputy skipper.



When he finally agreed to say something, he took a swipe at Manchester's loss to the Magpies over the weekend.



“You are welcome, join us in celebration of United loss,” he said as he took a spoonful of what appeared to be chocolate.



His views left Nana Aba with a gaping mouth.



Man United are currently fifth on the Premier League log, they lost on the road to Newcastle with goals form Joe Wilock and Callum Wilson.



