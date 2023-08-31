Watch Oympique Lyonnais' welcome video for 'future great' Ernest Nuamah

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French topflight side, Olympique Lyonnais formally announced the signing on loan of Ernest Nuamah on August 30, weeks after a deal was agreed with his club and agents.



The club posted a profile of Nuamah on its website stating amon others the terms of his loan whiles hyping his high demand during the transfer window.



The club chronicled Nuamah's journey from Kumasi through to Right To Dream academy and onward to Denmark from where he moved to Lyon.



Nuamah will wear the No. 37 jersey during his time at the club.



TRANSCRIPT: ARRIVAL OF ERNEST NUAMAH AT OL UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024



Eagle Football and Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to announce the arrival of Ghanaian international striker, Ernest Nuamah, from RWDM, in the form of a loan until June 30, 2024.



During this transfer window, Ernest Nuamah was the subject of numerous requests from major European clubs and was very attracted by Eagle Football's overall project.



Born in Kumasi in October 2003 and trained at the highly recognized Ghanaian football academy "Right to Dream", the young international striker measuring 1m 78, who has the particularity of being able to play in all offensive positions, has shown, since his arrival at Lyon, a lot of character and a real determination to help OL achieve their objectives this season.



Arriving at Danish first division club Nordsjaelland in January 2022, he made his professional debut a few weeks later, scoring his first goal in his first official appearance. Last season was that of consecration for Ernest Nuamah who won two individual distinctions: that of best player of the season and that of top scorer in the Danish championship with 12 goals scored in 30 matches (4 assists).



Olympique Lyonnais are delighted with the signing of Ernest Nuamah, considered one of the future great hopes in his position, who will be the fourth Ghanaian footballer in the history of the club after Michaël Essien, his assistant coach at Nordsjaelland, Abedi Pele and John Mensah.



