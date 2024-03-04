Watch Osman Bukari’s goal for Red Star Belgrade in win over Backa Topola

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Osman Bukari’s decisive strike proved pivotal as Red Star Belgrade clinched a crucial 3-1 victory over Backa Topola in the Serbian Super Liga clash on Saturday.



Amidst a fiercely contested encounter, Bukari’s goal in the second half tipped the scales in Red Star’s favor, reaffirming his status as a key player for the team.



The match unfolded with Guélor Kanga breaking the deadlock for Red Star from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.



However, Backa Topola mounted a spirited response in the second half, leveling the score with Milos Pantovic’s well-taken goal in the 62nd minute, setting the stage for a tense finale.



Yet, Bukari swiftly swung momentum back in Red Star’s favor, showcasing his composure and clinical finishing just three minutes after Backa Topola’s equalizer.



