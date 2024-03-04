You are here: HomeSports2024 03 04Article 1919785

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Watch Osman Bukari’s goal for Red Star Belgrade in win over Backa Topola

Bukari’s goal in the second half tipped the scales in Red Star’s favor Bukari’s goal in the second half tipped the scales in Red Star’s favor

Osman Bukari’s decisive strike proved pivotal as Red Star Belgrade clinched a crucial 3-1 victory over Backa Topola in the Serbian Super Liga clash on Saturday.

Amidst a fiercely contested encounter, Bukari’s goal in the second half tipped the scales in Red Star’s favor, reaffirming his status as a key player for the team.

The match unfolded with Guélor Kanga breaking the deadlock for Red Star from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

However, Backa Topola mounted a spirited response in the second half, leveling the score with Milos Pantovic’s well-taken goal in the 62nd minute, setting the stage for a tense finale.

Yet, Bukari swiftly swung momentum back in Red Star’s favor, showcasing his composure and clinical finishing just three minutes after Backa Topola’s equalizer.

