Watch Osman Bukari's first-ever UEFA Champions League goal in loss to Man City

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari scored his first goal in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night when he found the back of the net of Manchester City.



The attacker started for his club Red Star Belgrade side when the team locked horns with the defending Champions at Etihad Stadium.



Late into the first half, he was put through on goal and smashed his effort past the goalkeeper to give Red Star Belgrade the lead.



Unfortunately, Osman Bukari’s first goal in the Uefa Champions League could not save his side from defeat.



The English giants returned from recess to put on a classy performance that saw the side coming from behind to secure a 3-1 win.



Manchester City made the turnaround possible thanks to a brace from youngster Julian Alvarez and midfielder Rodri.



After opening his account in the Uefa Champions League, Osman Bukari will be hoping for more in the competition in upcoming games.



