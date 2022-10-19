Watch Nana Boateng's assist against Sepsi OSK

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Nana Boateng grabbed an assist in CFR Cluj's 2-1 victory against Sepsi OSK in the Romanian top flight on Monday.



The home team had the first opportunity in the first minute when Emmanuel Yeboah's shot from inside the box missed the target by a few inches.



In the 27th minute the guests opened the score through Denis Ciobotariu, he scored with his head from a corner.



CFR managed to equalize through Yuri Matias who after a corner fired hard from inside the box and scored.



The home side in the second half poured more men forward to try and get the winner.



Their efforts paid off in the 84th minute through Karlo Muhar. Nana Boateng hit the ball from the center, and found Muhar who scored with his head inside the box to give his team the winner.



Nana Boateng played full throttle while compatriot Emmanuel Boateng was substituted in the 74th minute.



