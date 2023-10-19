Watch Mohammed Salah's powerful message calling world leaders to action over Israel-Gaza war

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Egyptian winger, Mohammed Salah has delivered a powerful message, appealing to "world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls" in the Israel-Gaza conflict.



In a less than-a-minute video issued on his various social media handles, the Liverpool winger also appealed for humanitarian support for Gaza.



“It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality,” Salah said in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram.



“The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart.”



“What is clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions,” Salah added.



“The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently”.



According to the BBC, health officials in Gaza have confirmed that over hundreds have been killed following an explosion at a crowded hospital in the city on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



Palestinian officials say the blast at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital was caused by an Israeli air strike.



But the Israeli military say it was the result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad - an accusation the militant group rejected.



Israeli warplanes and artillery have been bombarding Gaza in response to an unprecedented attack on Israel on 7 October by the main Palestinian militant group, Hamas, which killed 1,400 people.



More than 3,000 people have been reported killed by strikes on Gaza.





