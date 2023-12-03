Watch Mohammed Kudus’ sublime goal in West Ham United's draw against Crystal Palace

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was on target for West Ham United when they shared the spoils with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.



The Black Stars player returned to action for the Hammers after shaking off an illness that ruled him out of the Hammers Europa League game against Backa Topola last Thursday.



The 23-year-old attacker contributed significantly as his outfit settled for a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.



Kudus, who is enjoying an amazing first season with West Ham broke the deadlock for his outfit after just 13 minutes into the game after connecting from Coufal pass in the box. It was his third goal in the Premier League for the Hammers.



After the break, France international Odsonne Edouard found the back of the net to level pegging for the Eagles in the highly competitive clash.



And with no additional goal, both teams had to settle for a stalemate at the London Stadium.



Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer has scored three goals and provided an assist in the Premier League after 11 games.



Compatriot, Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration for Crystal Palace in the hard-fought draw against West Ham United.





