Watch Mohammed Kudus' scissor kick goal in Brentford defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Back to goal and positioned for a cross flung in from the left side of the field, Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus took an audacious chance that resulted in a goal that had even his manager at West Ham, David Moyes, applauding.



Eight minutes after his side had gone down to Brentford in the English Premier League fixture of November 4, 2023, Kudus hit a scissor kick that went straight into the net to level the scores.



The Hammers were hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Week 11 round of games and Kudus was handed a starting role.



Neal Maupay broke the deadlock for the home side in the 11th minute before Kudus cancelled. His goal tally now stands at five in seven games.



In the 26th minute, English international, Jarrod Bowen increased the tally for the Hammers with a fine strike to end the first half 2-1.



However, after recess, Konstantinos Mavropanos scored an own goal as the Bees levelled up in the 55th minute.



In the 69th minute, Nathan Collins scored the winner as Thomas Frank's side continued their fine run.



The win put Brentford in the 9th position with 16 points while West Ham United sit 11th on the log with 14 points.



Despite the defeat, Mohammed Kudus had 53 touches of the ball and had 89 per cent passing accuracy and also won three tackles.



Mohammed Kudus and his side will host Olympiacos F.C. in the Europa League on Thursday, November 9 at the London Stadium before hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.



With additional files from FootballGhana.com



