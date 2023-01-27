Watch Mohammed Kudus’s goal in Ajax 1-1 draw with Volendam

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, came on as a substitute to score the equalizer for Ajax in their 1-1 draw against Volendam at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday, in round 18 of the Eredivisie.



After a barren first half, Volendam scored and broke the deadlock in the 59th minute and a minute later Kudus came on to replace Calvin Bassey in the 60th minute.



Kudus had an instant impact on the field with 29 touches on the ball. He also won 100% of his tackles and had 100% shot accuracy.



Kudus restored parity in the game with a superb strike in the 80th minute. His goal cancelled out Damon Mirani's goal for Volendam earlier in the match.



It was a glorious cross from captain Dusan Tadic which found Luccas who headed it down to assist Kudus to score the goal.



The goal has now taken Kudus to 6 goals in 17 league matches this season. This was his first goal in the second round of the league.



Kudus' passing game was also impressive, with an 89% passing accuracy. He won 4 ground duels and created 3 chances for his teammates. The Ghanaian was also successful in 2 out of 3 dribbling attempts.









