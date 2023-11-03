Watch Mohammed Kudus' cheeky dribble of Arsenal's Tomiyasu which has gone viral on social media

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Ghanaian midfield sensation, Mohammed Kudus, has got fans talking on social media after his remarkable skill on Arsenal's Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.



The 23-year-old star showcased his remarkable talent, leaving fans and football enthusiasts in awe with his mesmerizing display that helped West Ham secure a convincing 3-1 victory over their London rivals at the Olympic Stadium.



Not only did Kudus score in the match, he also mesmerized with a perfect lofted ball over Tomiyasu, leaving fans and viewers watching in astonishment.



The video of Kudus' skill has since gone viral on social media.



Since joining West Ham, Kudus has been in scintillating form, scoring four goals across various competitions for the London club.



His impressive goal tally includes a memorable double on his Europa League debut, followed by strikes in the Premier League and the EFL Cup, where he showcased his prowess against Arsenal.



Kudus's electrifying performance has solidified his reputation as one of the brightest talents to emerge from Ghana, and his journey in English football is one that fans are eagerly following.









