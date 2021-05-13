Watch Mohammed Kudus brilliant goal for Ajax against Venlo

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored a spectacular goal for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Venlo in the Eredivisie on Thursday afternoon.



The 20-year-old scored the third goal of the game in the 77th minute to secure the win for the Dutch giants who were reduced to 10-men in the second half.



Kudus started the build-up to the goal and placed the ball nicely beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.



It was his fifth goal of the season for the Eredivisie giants in 16 appearances.



Kudus was impressive in the game playing 79 minutes with a pass completion of 91 percent before he was substituted.



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder in his debut season at Ajax has won the Dutch Cup and the Eredivise title.



Watch the highlights in the post below:



